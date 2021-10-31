Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of ASML worth $1,001,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $812.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $810.35 and a 200 day moving average of $735.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $359.01 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

