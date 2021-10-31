Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,928 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.30% of Ecolab worth $768,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,071,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

