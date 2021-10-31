Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1,030.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fossil Group stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

