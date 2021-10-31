Bank of Montreal Can Has $226,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 148.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $94.22 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.