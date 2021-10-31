Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.