Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Greif were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Greif by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of GEF opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.