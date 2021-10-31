Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,019 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.75 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

