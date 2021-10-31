Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $53.87 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

