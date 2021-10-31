Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AXT by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of AXT by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

