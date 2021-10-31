Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in comScore were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in comScore by 83,900.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.91 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

