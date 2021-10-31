Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $53.33.

