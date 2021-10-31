Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

