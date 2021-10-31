Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after buying an additional 124,406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $29.23 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

