Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,930 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.09 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

