Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.06 ($5.95).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.40 ($6.35) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.55.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

