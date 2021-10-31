Barclays Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $350.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.98. KLA has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $388.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

