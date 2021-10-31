Barclays Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $69.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

