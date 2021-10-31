Barclays Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $42.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

