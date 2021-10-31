Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $227.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $192.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.88.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. Chubb has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $197.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

