Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Bellway has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.