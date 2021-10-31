Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 62.1% in October

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $120,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MCI stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

