Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of BTDPF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

