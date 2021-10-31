Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of BTDPF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
