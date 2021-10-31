Barrington Research Boosts Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $60.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

