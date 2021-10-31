Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

