Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.03. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

