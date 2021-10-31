Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 110.2% in October

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BASFY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

