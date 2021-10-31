Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

