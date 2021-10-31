Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49-12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
BAX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
