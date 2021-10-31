Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49-12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

BAX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

