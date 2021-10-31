Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
