Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.