BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 856,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

