Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Befesa in a report on Thursday.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.65. Befesa has a 12 month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.