BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $357.72 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

