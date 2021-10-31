Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.77) on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.30. The firm has a market cap of £90.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.