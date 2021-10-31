Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $10.99 Million in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,128,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000. LDH Growth Corp I makes up approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 16.62% of LDH Growth Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDHA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000.

Shares of LDHA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

