BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.38. BEST shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 625,311 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $624.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

