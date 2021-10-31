BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 180,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of BHP Group worth $96,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.84 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

