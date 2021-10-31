Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys 16,227 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,028,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,566,154. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.