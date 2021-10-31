Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,787. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

