Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,008. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

