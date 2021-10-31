Bienville Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 5,369,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

