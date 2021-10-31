Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 1,124,009 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,203,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,009 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 757.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.