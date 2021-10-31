Bienville Capital Management LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.80. 1,238,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,906. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

