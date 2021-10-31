Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BH.A remained flat at $$820.01 on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $837.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.32. Biglari has a 12 month low of $250.50 and a 12 month high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

