Bintex Futures Hits Market Capitalization of $98,762.53 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $98,762.53 and approximately $6,046.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

