Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

