Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
