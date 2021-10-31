BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Shares of BioSyent stock remained flat at $$5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

