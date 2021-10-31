Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Birch Run Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.7% of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 214.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $107.19. 2,158,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.