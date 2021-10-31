BitcoinZ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,902.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $16,902.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00279643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00105888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

