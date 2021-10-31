BitCore Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $456,452.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,629.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.31 or 0.06977643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00312063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.43 or 0.00971002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.18 or 0.00448132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00267898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00226917 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

