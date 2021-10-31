BitMart Token (BMX) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a market cap of $65.40 million and $15.83 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BMX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 643,596,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

